Josh Taylor has revealed that he would be open to fighting Manny Pacquiao, but insists he is not looking past his next bout, a unification clash with Jose Ramirez. WBA and IBF super-lightweight world titleholder Taylor (17-0, 13 KO's) has made no secret of his desire for a super fight with Pacquiao, even going so far as to name his childhood Staffordshire Bull Terrier after the legendary 'Pac Man,' 42, who has won world titles in eight weight categories.