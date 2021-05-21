Florida Driver Charged for Shooting at Man Who Threw Banana at His Truck in Road Rage Incident
In an extreme case of road rage, police arrested a Florida man who shot at another man’s car when he threw a piece of banana at the gunman’s vehicle. WFLA-TV reports that Robert Lewis has since been charged with shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle, as well as criminal mischief. Lewis took aim at Peter Sala Jr. on U.S. Highway 19 at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, following an instance of road rage that escalated.www.complex.com