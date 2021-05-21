newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Driver Charged for Shooting at Man Who Threw Banana at His Truck in Road Rage Incident

By Tara C. Mahadevan
Complex
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an extreme case of road rage, police arrested a Florida man who shot at another man’s car when he threw a piece of banana at the gunman’s vehicle. WFLA-TV reports that Robert Lewis has since been charged with shooting a deadly missile into/at an occupied vehicle, as well as criminal mischief. Lewis took aim at Peter Sala Jr. on U.S. Highway 19 at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, following an instance of road rage that escalated.

www.complex.com
View All 10 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
State
Washington State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Road Rage#The Gunman#State Police#Criminal Mischief#Wfla Tv#Man#Firing#Multiple Arrests#Authorities#Banana#Bars#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Walmart
Related
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.