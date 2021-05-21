Broncos Insider Sounds Off on Aaron Rodgers, John Elway Rumors
Have Aaron Rodgers and Denver Broncos team president John Elway been spending some time together on the golf course? Depends on which Broncos insider you ask. A connection was drawn between Rodgers and Elway earlier this week when Romi Bean of CBS 4 Denver said on the DNVR Broncos Podcast that she knew “for a fact” that the two have had contact in the past few weeks — which would be a violation of NFL tampering rules — and even recently played golf together in California.heavy.com