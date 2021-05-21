newsbreak-logo
Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Links up with Cardinals

Wesley (shoulder) signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Friday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wesley hasn't recorded a snap in the NFL during his first two seasons because of injuries. Health is the main concern for the 23-year-old; however, if he can stay on the field, he has a chance to rekindle his collegiate success at Texas Tech, where he totaled 88 receptions, 1,410 yards and nine touchdowns under current Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

