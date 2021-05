The Rev. Michael Pfleger is returning to St. Sabina Catholic Parish, and we wish him well. May he again be a powerful crusader for social justice. We have long respected Pfleger, and we were stunned into silence in January when he was removed from active ministry after being accused of sexually abusing a minor more than 40 years ago. We found it hard to reconcile this with the Pfleger we thought we knew but we weren’t about to dismiss any accusation of sexual abuse, no matter how old. More troubling, there soon were three accusers.