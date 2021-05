CHICAGO -- The Twins are looking for any way to get themselves out of their slump, even if it takes Nelson Cruz wearing a cooler on his head to do so. The veteran designated hitter was seen in the dugout with a Gatorade cooler hanging off the top of his head during the Minnesota’s 4-2 loss to Chicago on Thursday. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Cruz was trying to get something going as the Twins struggled to bring in runs against the White Sox pitching staff.