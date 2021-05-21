newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Henry Cavill reportedly close to a ‘Highlander’ reboot from ‘John Wick’ series director Chad Stahelski

By The Hollywood Reporter
ktbb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There can be only one," Sean Connery said to his protégé in the 1986 fantasy film, Highlander -- but will that "one" be Henry Cavill?. That's what The Hollywood Reporter is saying about the Justice League and The Witcher star. He's reportedly in talks to do a Highlander reboot being developed by John Wick series director Chad Stahelski.

ktbb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Christopher Lambert
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Adrian Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highlander#Television Series#Film Star#Film Series#The Justice League#Scottish#Lionsgate#Abc Audio#Co Starred Lambert#Sequels#The Hollywood Reporter#Song#Tv#Vengeance#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesGamespot

The Division Movie Brings On New Director To Replace John Wick's David Leitch

As suspected, the upcoming Netflix movie based on The Division will not be directed by John Wick's David Leitch. Ubisoft clarified on Thursday that Rawson Marshall Thurber, who previously directed Skyscraper and is also helming Netflix's Red Notice, has been hired to replace Leitch. Ubisoft also confirmed that Ellen Shanaman...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Interested In Joining Fast & Furious Franchise

Henry Cavill still hasn’t shone a light on the relentless churn of Superman speculation that’s been at the forefront of the DC Films conversation ever since it was first announced J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates were rebooting the Son of Krypton without his involvement, but the actor did at least settle on his next move after he was confirmed to be returning for Netflix’s mystery sequel Enola Holmes 2.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

WB’s Reportedly Offered Henry Cavill A Cameo In The Flash

Another day, another rumor making the rounds about Henry Cavill’s potential involvement in Warner Bros. and DC Films’ upcoming slate of superhero projects. The speculation has become so all-encompassing at this stage that barely a day goes by without another addition to the revolving door of gossip, with the latest tidbit centered on The Flash.
MoviesTVOvermind

John Wick Movies Get the Honest Trailers Treatment

There’s a reason why analyzing John Wick isn’t such a popular thing to do among many people, and it’s because the closer one analyzes it the more they pick up tidbits about the movie that don’t make as much sense when they’re slowed down and don’t really allow a person to keep their sense of wonder intact as they might like. In other words, slowing John Wick down really begins to degrade and destroy the movie. The closer a person looks at these movies the more they’ll see that it’s basically a revenge story being enacted by a guy that was a former assassin but upon the loss of his wife and then the killing of his dog, that his wife left to him, revenge will become all he cares about as he goes after the son of a mob boss, and then after the mob boss. If it had ended there in the first movie it might have been okay, but a second movie came along and, well, we know how that’s gone so far. There’s no denying that the action of John Wick is insane and definitely addictive since it’s quick, brutal, and it definitely puts a lot of people on the side of Wick since even with his wife gone he had a life, and peace of mind as far as anyone knew. When life came back to claim him though it was obvious that he wasn’t too happy about it and meant to dish out as much pain as possible. Unfortunately, even doing the job he was hired for in the second movie wasn’t enough since so many assassins and other individuals wanted him dead and were intent on taking him out themselves. Normally one might think that taking on a person like John would be done best from a distance, but something about the world in which John occupies appears to demand that everyone that tries to take him out does so face to face unless they’re cowardly like the guy that came to him in the second movie. There are still plenty of individuals that talk a good game but can’t fight to save their lives, and those are generally the individuals that people root to see killed.
CelebritiesComicBook

Henry Cavill Reveals Relationship Status in Latest Post

Henry Cavill is addressing all that relationship gossip with his latest post on Instagram. The Superman actor called for fans to tone down the toxic comments on social media. But he also wanted to make sure that the constant chatter about his love life wasn’t going to affect Natalie Viscuso. Cavill is currently dating the Vice President of Television and Digital Studios at Legendary Entertainment. There has apparently been some fan backlash to the pairing and the Man of Steel star wants to nip it in the bud before it goes any further. If you’ve spent any time around online fandoms, then you know how wild things can get in a hurry. The murmurs begin and it can be a nightmare to be the person on the other side of the screen. Hopefully the Superman actor’s pleas reach the ears of his fanbase, because all this negative attention is doing a number on him.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling

A little less than a week ago, we had some good news to report regarding the second season of Netflix's The Witcher with showrunner and EP Lauren S. Hissrich letting fans know that they were "deep" into post-production. Now, our focus shifts to series star Henry Cavill today but it's not exactly the kind of update we like to run with. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Cavill posted a "community announcement" to push back on "speculation" and "negative assumptions" people online have been making about the actor's "private life and professional partnerships" – and he's letting everyone know that "it's time to stop." To be honest, we're not sure of the particulars Cavill may be addressing. There are the usual BS rumors and innuendo (that we won't give air to here), and Cavill has a fanbase out there that doesn't feel like he's been given a decent chance to play his Superman. But whatever the collective body of trolling was, Cavill's had enough. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me," Cavill explained. But if that's too much for some to deal with, Cavill ends with a closing wish for those folks, too: "If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill Hits Back Speculations About His Personal Life and Career

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill has been in the center of controversy as of late amid the growing intrigue regarding his true DC Extended Universe status. The entire fandom is under the impression that Warner Bros. is quietly letting go of the British actor to make way for the studio's recently announced Superman reboot produced by Star Wars director J.J. Abrams. Although the project has been confirmed to take place outside the DCEU, it still came as a shocker to a lot of people who have been clamoring to see Cavill return for his long-overdue solo Superman sequel.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Henry Cavill May Star in Lionsgate’s Highlander Reboot

Henry Cavill May Star in Lionsgate’s Highlander Reboot. The long-awaited Highlander reboot may have found its leading man…or one of them, at least. According to Deadline, the film’s producers are courting Henry Cavill to headline their re-worked version of the 1986 fantasy film. A new Highlander movie has been in...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Continue Making The Witcher For A Very Long Time

After a torturous production that spanned well over a year from start to finish, Season 2 of The Witcher is currently deep in post-production and gearing up to hit Netflix before the end of the year. The first run of episodes dropped on December 20th, 2019 so it would be safe to assume that Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will be back on our screens around the same time.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Play A James Bond Villain

As fate would have it, Henry Cavill is now the same age as Daniel Craig was at the time the latter beat him to the role of James Bond when Casino Royale rebooted cinema’s most famous secret agent, with director Martin Campbell deeming the 22 year-old as being a little too young for the role, but the vacancy will soon be up for grabs once again after No Time to Die finally arrives later this year.
Moviesnonpareilonline.com

Review: 'Nobody,' a Keanu Reeves type of movie, just with Keanu Reeves

If you wanted a John Wick film but without Keanu Reeves, the mind-blowing and innovative fight sequences involving cars, dogs, mirrors and horses … and well, without most of the things for which you like John Wick — then you might want to check out “Nobody,” now streaming on Amazon Prime.
Video GamesPolygon

Live-action D&D TV show from John Wick creator could feature Drizzt Do’Urden

Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast kicked off “the summer-long celebration of all things Drizzt” on Thursday, including a preview of new D&D-themed cards for Magic: The Gathering. But it also took the opportunity to promote its upcoming motion picture, and tease an in-development live-action television show — which “might” feature fan-favorite character Drizzt Do’Urden, according to Wizards.