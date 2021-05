A fatal shooting of one man and the serious wounding of a teenager in Middletown Sunday prompted the mayor to announce a proactive gun violence prevention effort Monday. Police identified the man who was killed as Tylon Hardy, 25, whose last known address was 43 Hubbard St. Hardy was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court. A 17-year-old male was wounded in the incident, but police have not identified him.