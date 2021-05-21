newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

Family sues after Honolulu police fatally shoot 16-year-old

By AUDREY McAVOY
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (AP) — The family of a 16-year-old boy fatally shot by Honolulu police last month sued the city and unidentified police officers on Friday, alleging negligence, assault and battery.

The lawsuit filed by Akiwine Sykap, grandmother and legal guardian of Iremamber Sykap, and Yovita Lucio, the boy’s mother, asks a state court to award damages, reimburse costs and declare that the officers’ use of deadly force was unlawful and unauthorized.

The complaint asks the court to prevent the defendants from “harassing or threatening” the plaintiffs and their families.

Honolulu spokesman Tim Sakahara said the city hasn’t been served with the lawsuit and couldn’t comment. Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu said the department is declining to comment on pending litigation.

Police said Iremamber Sykap was driving a stolen Honda linked to a burglary, purse snatching, car theft and armed robbery and led officers on a chase before the shooting.

The lawsuit alleges officers fired multiple shots at Sykap after his vehicle came to a stop, when Sykap was unarmed and posed no risk to them. It says officers kept firing after the car lurched forward and ended up in a ditch.

The family says the department falsely claimed the car rammed police vehicles and that officers fired in self-defense. The lawsuit argues that the officers violated department policy and use-of-force standards when they shot Sykap.

The shooting comes amid a national reckoning over police use of force.

In the Honolulu teen’s death, police have refused to release body camera footage because there were other minors in the car.

City Council Chairperson Tommy Waters told Hawaii News Now this week that he plans to discuss introducing legislation or a resolution that would push police to release the video.

He said his review of statements on the Police Department’s website regarding body cameras show there is no reason police should not release all video from body cameras after redacting personal information.

“If you want the public trust, then that’s what you should do,” Waters said.

State Sen. Karl Rhoads told the TV station that he was concerned police released body camera footage from other high-profile events last month but not Sykap’s fatal shooting.

“If the stance is going to be, we’re going to release what makes us look good and not release what doesn’t make us look good, in the long run, that’s very dangerous. They’re going to lose credibility every time that happens,” Rhoads said.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Rhoads
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#State Police#The Boy#Armed Police#Ap#Hawaii News Now#The Police Department#Police Department#Honolulu Police#Police Vehicles#Armed Robbery#Assault#Court#Car Theft#Negligence#Stolen#Grandmother#Defendants#Deadly Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Honda
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Hawaii StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Cops Arrest Suspect Who Randomly Set Homeless Man on Fire

On Friday, Honolulu police arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of second-degree murder after he allegedly set a homeless person on fire. Officials say that in the early hours of Wednesday morning, William Woods approached a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of a business in downtown Honolulu and poured gas on him, before setting his victim on fire with a blowtorch. “That guy was completely in flames. He was just screaming,” a witness told the Hawaii Star-Advertiser. Other bystanders tried to help the frantic homeless man, with some yelling at him to drop and roll, while others called for water to help douse the flames, the Star-Advertiser reported. Officials say the 39-year-old victim suffered numerous second- and third-degree burns and has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Man, 45, charged with attempted murder after he allegedly set fire to sleeping man in downtown Honolulu

Prosecutors charged a 45-year-old convicted felon with attempted murder after he allegedly set another man on fire in downtown Honolulu. William Del Michael Woods made his initial appearance today at Honolulu District Court before Judge Tracy Fukui via video conference from the courthouse cellblock. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and is being held without bail.
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

West Oahu shooting leaves 2 men seriously injured

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu EMS personnel treated two men for apparent gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. EMS said a 53-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both seriously injured in the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. Crews were called out to a location along Hakimo Road in Nanakuli.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

2 hospitalized after appparent shooting in Nanakuli

The Honolulu Police Department opened two attempted murder investigations today after gunshots were fired early this morning on Oahu’s west side. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said an “apparent shooting” took place around 12:30 a.m. on Hakimo Road in Nanakuli. According to EMS, paramedics administered advanced lifesaving treatment to a 53-year-old...
Hawaii Statelawofficer.com

Hawaii police arrest man on suspicion of dousing homeless person with gasoline, setting him on fire

HONOLULU — Police in Hawaii announced an arrest made for attempted murder in connection to a case that involves a homeless man being doused with gasoline before he was set on fire in downtown Honolulu on Wednesday. According to police, their investigation led to a 45-year-old suspect who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder Friday, KHON 2 reported.
Hawaii StateRegister Citizen

Hawaii man accused of poisoning stream, prawns fined $633K

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources fined a man more than $600,000 on accusations of poisoning a stream, killing an estimated 6,250 Tahitian prawns. It was the largest fine to date for an aquatic resource violation in the state, West Hawaii Today reported. Wayne...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

Drug-related deaths in Honolulu hit a 5-year high in 2020

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii officials have reported about 200 drug-related deaths last year in Honolulu, a five-year high that was fueled by methamphetamine overdoses. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday that the Honolulu medical examiner’s office said there were 197 deaths in 2020 compared to 191 in 2019 and 157 in 2018. Methamphetamine was the cause of 148 of the deaths last year.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Outstanding Honolulu police officers awarded for their actions

Honolulu police officer Lisa-Marie Like was dealing with a series of robberies, car thefts and violent fights at the Halawa housing area spurred by a rowdy group of kids. Read more. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print &...
Honolulu, HIOfficer.com

Honolulu Police Department's Robotic Dog, Spot, is Expected to Have Multiple Uses in the Future

HAWAII-The controversial robotic dog that the Honolulu Police Department purchased with federal relief funds last year will be useful for years, the department said. Known as Spot, the robot HPD bought from Boston Dynamics has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Honolulu Fire Department assists distressed hiker on Maili Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department aided a hiker in distress on the Maili Pillbox Trail this afternoon. Honolulu Fire Captain Malcolm Medrano said the fire department was dispatched by 911 after a 22-year-old woman experienced numbness in her hands and mouth while hiking. Medrano said five resource units with 13 personnel...
Honolulu, HIpolice1.com

Honolulu PD showcases robot dog, says it will benefit community for years

HONOLULU — The controversial robotic dog that the Honolulu Police Department purchased with federal relief funds last year will be useful for years, the department said. Known as Spot, the robot HPD bought from Boston Dynamics has been used primarily to get body temperature checks for homeless individuals participating in HPD's Provisional Outdoor Screening and Triage, or POST, program at Keehi Lagoon.
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Man dies from injuries following 2-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roads are closed in both directions on Highway 11 following a deadly car crash on Hawaii Island on Saturday. The crash happened near 86 MM, Milolii in South Kona and involved two vehicles. Hawaii News Now was told two trucks were flipped over following the crash....
Hawaii StateKITV.com

HSI: Man wanted for smuggling large amounts of cash in Hawaii

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is asking the public for their assistance in located a man wanted for Bulk Cash Smuggling in Hawai'i. 42-year-old Ali Ray McCowen violated 31 USC Sections of 5316and 5332 (a) and (b), HSI stated in a release. McCowen is described as being 5'10" tall, with black...