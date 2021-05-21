newsbreak-logo
Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence - August 21 in Las Vegas

By BoxingScene Staff
Boxing Scene
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight division world champion Manny Pacquiao took to social media on Friday and announced that he's fighting WBC, IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence on August 21 in Las Vegas, in a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View main event. Pacquiao, 42-years-old, has been out of the ring since July of 2019 - when...

