Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Giving Their Relationship Another Shot’ After 2019 Split

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 3 days ago
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

It’s official! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and “giving their relationship another shot,” a source tells In Touch.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, who share daughter Stormi Webster, are “seeing where it leads,” adds the insider. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie and Travis, who announced their split in October 2019 after less than two years of dating, have “been through their highs and lows,” the source says. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.”

The A-list couple is “navigating their relationship journey and want to make it work this time around,” assures the insider. “They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels, and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi.”

Despite taking a break from their romantic relationship, Kylie’s family, namely mom Kris Jenner, remained on Team Travis. “I know that Kris loves Travis, and she would have told Kylie not to do anything drastic,” a separate source told In Touch shortly after their split. “Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary.”

The KUWTK executive producer, 65, let the coparents arrive to this conclusion on their own. Kris “doesn’t push” Kylie and Travis “to make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” an additional insider told Life & Style ahead of their reunion. Kris “tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes, and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration.”

According to the source, Kris reserved an “open-door policy” for the “Sicko Mode” artist, similarly to what Kris did for Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex and the father of her three children, Scott Disick. “It just makes it less awkward for the whole family.”

Moreover, Kylie and Travis’ mother, Wanda Webster, are “actually really, really close,” the insider added. Ultimately, no matter what happens between the off-again, on-again lovebirds, they’ll always put 3-year-old Stormi first.

“It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with her baby’s father!” noted the source. “She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/
