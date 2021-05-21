installer is launched as win32 even if I specified 64 bit

Following February's release of OpenMandriva Lx 4.2, the release candidate to Lx 4.3 is now available for testing. With the OpenMandriva Lx 4.3 release candidate they have upgraded to the Linux 5.12 kernel (currently v5.12.4), they make use of LLVM 12 as their main compiler toolchain, systemd 248, KDE Plasma 5.21.5 + KDE Frameworks 5.82 + Qt 5.15.3, Mesa 21.1.1 provides the latest open-source graphics drivers, and there are a variety of other package updates. Beyond bumping to the latest packages, OpenMandriva Lx 4.2 is adding fully integrated support for JPEG-XL images, AMDVLK is now available as an alternative AMD Vulkan driver, and OpenMandriva's port to the PinePhone continues to be improved upon.