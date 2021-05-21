How Much Is Brad Garrett Really Worth?

It's no secret that Brad Garrett is one of the sweetest, most lovable big teddy bears in Hollywood. The star is most well-known for his role as Robert Barone on "Everybody Loves Raymond" from 1996-2005. Garrett played the role of Ray Romano's brother, and he towered over everyone else in the cast (he's 6'9", in case you didn't realize how tall he truly is). According to his profile on IMDb, the actor landed his first gig in 1986, voicing Trypticon in "Transformers: Five Faces of Darkness." He has since enjoyed a great career in Hollywood, and he's one of the most recognizable faces in the industry.