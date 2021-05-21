National Unions Intervene In Leadership Decisions For Teachers, Clerical Workers

Balloting has begun to choose a new teachers union president — after the national union stepped in and canceled the previous election.

Meanwhile, the city government clerical workers union has new temporary leaders — after the national union stepped in and suspended the elected ones.

Those developments are putting into question who gets to decide who represents the two groups of city workers.

One of the disputes involved AFSCME Local 884. The union represents a wide variety of New Haven city and schools employees, from 911 operators to school security officers.

AFSCME notified the New Haven clerical workers in mid-May that the international union has suspended their representatives and will temporarily administer Local 884.

For the time being, AFSCME Area Field Services Director Tim Birch and Council 4 Field Representative Alex Guzman will serve as administrator and deputy administrator.

“This action was necessary because Local 884 leaders were engaging in conduct which violates the AFSCME International Constitution and orders of the AFSCME Judicial Panel, and there were insufficient funds to honor checks written on the local bank account,” Birch wrote the union members.

The administrators will talk through more details with the local members by Zoom on May 25.

“We will work with you to restore democracy and strengthen the union as a member-driven organization,” Birch said.

The Do-Over-Over Election

Meanwhile, ballots for the New Haven Federation of Teachers’ do-over-over election have gone out in the mail. But with a surprise twist.

Tom Burns’ name is not on the ballot.

Burns was the candidate who has prompted two revotes after he lost a bid to become union president.

Longtime union President Dave Cicarella won narrowly against challenger Burns in December 2018. Burns appealed the election.

Then the American Federation of Teachers got involved and ordered a rerun of the election for an unrelated technicality. At the same time, they barred Burns from participating in the rerun on grounds that he “extorted” Cicarella by threatening to go public with some money mismanagement allegations.

This drama resurfaced in recent months when a federal judge ordered a third redo of that election. U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant ruled that AFT barred Burns from running without giving him sufficient notice.

In response, AFT held another hearing before this third election and barred Burns again.

“This time, they were more specific—‘These are the allegations we are going to investigate. This is part of the AFT constitution and bylaws that were violated. This is the part of the New Haven Federation of Teachers bylaws. It was really very detailed according to the Department of Labor (DOL) instructions,” Cicarella said.

The Department of Labor had the final say on the process, Cicarella said.

“It was not just the AFT stepping in and saying he couldn’t run. They still had to go to the DOL,” Cicarella said.

Barred again from running, Burns has decided to retire as he had planned before the do-over-over order.

“I appeal again and again. A hundred years from now, they’ll say that poor Tom was ripped off. Sometimes you don’t get a fair shake in life. If that’s the worst thing that happens to me, I’m pretty good,” Burns reflected.

The New Challenger

Hillhouse teacher Vincenzo Sullo is taking on Cicarella in Burns’ stead. Sullo and Burns are friends; Burns’ ineligibility topped off Sullo’s existing list of reasons to run.

“I want to make sure that teachers have a choice and the process maintains its integrity,” Sullo said.

Sullo grew up in New Haven, went to Bishop Woods for elementary school and currently lives in Orange with his wife and two children. He became a teacher because teachers were the ones who kept him on track in his turbulent teenage years.

“I want to be that person who gives a student their second, third, fourth or fifth chance,” Sullo said.

He has taught at James Hillhouse High School for sixteen years and currently teaches civics, psychology and A.P. Psychology at the school. He is proud of his five to six years as the steward for the school, during which time he helped his coworkers advocate for a change in leadership structure. He has also served on the union executive board.

He is most interested in providing a new financial vision for the union to help solve teacher shortages. He argues that both higher pay and more value-based pension investments would help attract new teachers to the district. He is critical of Cicarella for promoting a pay freeze for teachers this year when there were signs of more federal subsidies ahead.

He wants to see teachers have more of a role in decision-making, especially through more open and collaborative conversations with the executive board. He felt that Cicarella rushed executive board members through discussions when Sullo was on the board.

“This special election is a good opportunity to get new leadership and a fresh vision while Pat DeLucia stays vice president,” and other officers are still there to provide continuity, Sullo said.

The Longtime Prez

Dave Cicarella has led Local 933 since 2007. Previously, he taught at Fair Haven Middle School for 22 years and was a math instructional coach for another six.

Cicarella is particularly proud of his efforts to keep teachers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. This has meant constant conversations with Superintendent Iline Tracey about safety measures and fielding calls from teachers as they found or anticipated flaws in those safety plans.

“Only one district [in Connecticut] was out for over a year. That should not be a criticism. That is something we should be given credit for. I certainly did have a large part in making sure we did not open until we addressed all safety concerns,” Cicarella said. “It was just grueling. It was so stressful and everyone was so nervous.”

Cicarella wants to finish his term, which will end with an early December election anyway. In the meantime, he wants to continue advocating for teacher safety and ensure that teachers do not have to teach remote and in-person students simultaneously beyond this spring. He is hopeful that New Haven will be Covid-free enough by September for all students to return to remote learning. If not, he would advocate for some teachers to focus on in-person students and others to focus on remote students.

In response to Sullo’s criticisms, Cicarella argued that this year’s pay freeze was the only option. Federal grants almost never supplant local school responsibilities, especially expenses like existing teacher salaries.

He pointed to the executive board’s binding votes on most decisions as evidence of their role in decision-making. The president does not get a vote in these meetings, which decide how to spend union dues, for example.

“I am completely accessible. Teachers call me at night and on weekends. They’re in school all day. That’s okay. That’s my leadership,” Cicarella said.

Teachers have until 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2021, to get their ballot into the P.O. box reserved by the election management company. MK Elections will pick up all the votes at that point and will not count any received after that time.