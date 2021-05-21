newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

National Unions Intervene In Leadership Decisions For Teachers, Clerical Workers

By Emily Hays
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Myjk_0a7NbadN00

Balloting has begun to choose a new teachers union president — after the national union stepped in and canceled the previous election.

Meanwhile, the city government clerical workers union has new temporary leaders — after the national union stepped in and suspended the elected ones.

Those developments are putting into question who gets to decide who represents the two groups of city workers.

One of the disputes involved AFSCME Local 884. The union represents a wide variety of New Haven city and schools employees, from 911 operators to school security officers.

AFSCME notified the New Haven clerical workers in mid-May that the international union has suspended their representatives and will temporarily administer Local 884.

For the time being, AFSCME Area Field Services Director Tim Birch and Council 4 Field Representative Alex Guzman will serve as administrator and deputy administrator.

“This action was necessary because Local 884 leaders were engaging in conduct which violates the AFSCME International Constitution and orders of the AFSCME Judicial Panel, and there were insufficient funds to honor checks written on the local bank account,” Birch wrote the union members.

The administrators will talk through more details with the local members by Zoom on May 25.

“We will work with you to restore democracy and strengthen the union as a member-driven organization,” Birch said.

The Do-Over-Over Election

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ayv_0a7NbadN00

Meanwhile, ballots for the New Haven Federation of Teachers’ do-over-over election have gone out in the mail. But with a surprise twist.

Tom Burns’ name is not on the ballot.

Burns was the candidate who has prompted two revotes after he lost a bid to become union president.

Longtime union President Dave Cicarella won narrowly against challenger Burns in December 2018. Burns appealed the election.

Then the American Federation of Teachers got involved and ordered a rerun of the election for an unrelated technicality. At the same time, they barred Burns from participating in the rerun on grounds that he “extorted” Cicarella by threatening to go public with some money mismanagement allegations.

This drama resurfaced in recent months when a federal judge ordered a third redo of that election. U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant ruled that AFT barred Burns from running without giving him sufficient notice.

In response, AFT held another hearing before this third election and barred Burns again.

“This time, they were more specific—‘These are the allegations we are going to investigate. This is part of the AFT constitution and bylaws that were violated. This is the part of the New Haven Federation of Teachers bylaws. It was really very detailed according to the Department of Labor (DOL) instructions,” Cicarella said.

The Department of Labor had the final say on the process, Cicarella said.

“It was not just the AFT stepping in and saying he couldn’t run. They still had to go to the DOL,” Cicarella said.

Barred again from running, Burns has decided to retire as he had planned before the do-over-over order.

“I appeal again and again. A hundred years from now, they’ll say that poor Tom was ripped off. Sometimes you don’t get a fair shake in life. If that’s the worst thing that happens to me, I’m pretty good,” Burns reflected.

The New Challenger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x7hu2_0a7NbadN00

Hillhouse teacher Vincenzo Sullo is taking on Cicarella in Burns’ stead. Sullo and Burns are friends; Burns’ ineligibility topped off Sullo’s existing list of reasons to run.

“I want to make sure that teachers have a choice and the process maintains its integrity,” Sullo said.

Sullo grew up in New Haven, went to Bishop Woods for elementary school and currently lives in Orange with his wife and two children. He became a teacher because teachers were the ones who kept him on track in his turbulent teenage years.

“I want to be that person who gives a student their second, third, fourth or fifth chance,” Sullo said.

He has taught at James Hillhouse High School for sixteen years and currently teaches civics, psychology and A.P. Psychology at the school. He is proud of his five to six years as the steward for the school, during which time he helped his coworkers advocate for a change in leadership structure. He has also served on the union executive board.

He is most interested in providing a new financial vision for the union to help solve teacher shortages. He argues that both higher pay and more value-based pension investments would help attract new teachers to the district. He is critical of Cicarella for promoting a pay freeze for teachers this year when there were signs of more federal subsidies ahead.

He wants to see teachers have more of a role in decision-making, especially through more open and collaborative conversations with the executive board. He felt that Cicarella rushed executive board members through discussions when Sullo was on the board.

“This special election is a good opportunity to get new leadership and a fresh vision while Pat DeLucia stays vice president,” and other officers are still there to provide continuity, Sullo said.

The Longtime Prez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMVjc_0a7NbadN00

Dave Cicarella has led Local 933 since 2007. Previously, he taught at Fair Haven Middle School for 22 years and was a math instructional coach for another six.

Cicarella is particularly proud of his efforts to keep teachers safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. This has meant constant conversations with Superintendent Iline Tracey about safety measures and fielding calls from teachers as they found or anticipated flaws in those safety plans.

“Only one district [in Connecticut] was out for over a year. That should not be a criticism. That is something we should be given credit for. I certainly did have a large part in making sure we did not open until we addressed all safety concerns,” Cicarella said. “It was just grueling. It was so stressful and everyone was so nervous.”

Cicarella wants to finish his term, which will end with an early December election anyway. In the meantime, he wants to continue advocating for teacher safety and ensure that teachers do not have to teach remote and in-person students simultaneously beyond this spring. He is hopeful that New Haven will be Covid-free enough by September for all students to return to remote learning. If not, he would advocate for some teachers to focus on in-person students and others to focus on remote students.

In response to Sullo’s criticisms, Cicarella argued that this year’s pay freeze was the only option. Federal grants almost never supplant local school responsibilities, especially expenses like existing teacher salaries.

He pointed to the executive board’s binding votes on most decisions as evidence of their role in decision-making. The president does not get a vote in these meetings, which decide how to spend union dues, for example.

“I am completely accessible. Teachers call me at night and on weekends. They’re in school all day. That’s okay. That’s my leadership,” Cicarella said.

Teachers have until 4:30 p.m. on June 15, 2021, to get their ballot into the P.O. box reserved by the election management company. MK Elections will pick up all the votes at that point and will not count any received after that time.

New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
908K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Guzman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Teachers Union#Local Union#Union Dues#Election#Council Members#U S Department Of Labor#School Leadership#Council 4 Field#The Afscme Judicial Panel#Aft#The Department Of Labor#Dol#A P Psychology#Mk Elections#City Workers#Union President#Teachers Bylaws#Teacher Salaries#Leadership Structure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Police HQ Protest Inspired Mayoral Challenge

It all started, Karen DuBois-Walton told a skeptical Democratic ward co-chair, outside police headquarters on “a very painful night” when city police pepper sprayed protesters—and Justin Elicker remained inside, out of sight, for hours. DuBois-Walton discussed that memory Sunday night during a municipal candidate forum hosted by Westville’s Ward 25...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Fairbank Sells For $11M; Rehab Planned

A California-based affordable housing developer has purchased a Fair Haven senior apartment complex for $11.1 million — and is seeking a local tax break for a $7 million rehab. That building is the Fairbank Apartments at 355 Ferry St. According to the city land records database, on April 9, Fairbank...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Candidates Make Retail Sales

Two mayoral candidates won “leaning” voters one at a time through retail politics — making sales pitches with different leadership visions to small clusters of New Haveners a mile away from each other. Incumbent Mayor Justin Elicker made his successful pitch on Whalley Avenue en route to knocking on doors,...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Opinion: Spend Federal Covid $ On Climate Projects

The following letter was written by Co-Op High School senior Kiana Flores in collaboration with other New Haven Climate Movement organizers to Mayor Justin Elicker in advance of Thursday night’s public hearing on how to spend the city’s American Rescue Act federal aid. Dear Mayor Elicker,. It’s clear the cascading...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Former Alder Prez OK’d For City Plan

Former Board of Alders President Carl Goldfield is now officially back at City Hall—as a volunteer land-use commissioner newly approved by the Board of Alders. City legislators unanimously signed off on Goldfield’s appointment to the City Plan Commission Wednesday night during the latest bimonthly meeting of the Board of Alders. The virtual meeting took place online via Zoom.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

$1B Chance Looms To “Transform” Learning

Summer camp scholarships. Free student access to museums. Tens of millions of dollars to address learning loss. Hundreds of millions more in direct aid to local education boards—including $79.9 million, not $94 million, for New Haven schools. A state official came to town to dangle those possibilities. The official, Acting...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Dirt Pile OK’d For 101 College Construction

Expect to see dirt piles, dump trucks, and a whole lot of hard hats and building materials atop the former Rt. 34 Connector downtown —as the planned two-year construction of a new 10-story, 525,000 square-foot bioscience lab and office tower is about to begin. That planned new development is 101...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Pan’s Bail Set At $20M

A judge set Qinxuan Pan’s bail at $20 million at the end of an arraignment hearing where the 30-year-old MIT researcher—recently extradited here from Alabama—was formally charged with the murder of 26-year-old Yale grad student Kevin Jiang. That hearing took place Thursday morning in Courtroom C on the ground floor...
New Haven, CTNorwalk Hour

New Haven deal would 'change life outcomes for hundreds of children'

NEW HAVEN — Two years after the New Haven Legal Assistance Association sued the city for failing to comply with its own rules on abating lead from properties and housing, the parties Monday announced a proposed settlement they are calling the most rigorous in the state and one they expect will be approved by the Housing Court within a month.
Woodbridge, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Open-Housing Q: What About Water/Sewer?

Should multi-family housing in the ‘burbs be limited to parts of town with public water and sewer lines?. Or can septic tanks and private wells withstand more than single-family use?. Those questions hovered over the most recent online special meeting of the Woodbridge Town Planning & Zoning Commission. They also...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

DuBois-Walton: Reopen School 5 Days/Week

New Haven schools should eliminate Wednesdays as a remote learning day, so parents don’t have to juggle work plus their kids’ hybrid learning schedule. Mayoral challenger Karen DuBois-Walton issued this call Wednesday and blamed incumbent Justin Elicker for failing to build consensus to fully reopen schools sooner. “The folks on...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Youth Concerns Echo On Campaign Trail

Laytisha Collins-Smith informed Karen DuBois-Walton that she won’t be voting for her for mayor — not because she has different values, but because she’s leaving New Haven before the election, out of frustration. DuBois-Walton, who’s challenging Mayor Justin Elicker for the Democratic mayoral election this year, learned that Saturday when...
Connecticut StateNewsTimes

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
New Haven, CTMiddletown Press

Parties in class-action lead suit to give settlement details

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Information on an impending settlement in a class-action lawsuit over lead poisoning in New Haven’s children is expected to be released Monday. The New Haven Register reports the parties are scheduled to give details on a settlement in the lawsuit filed two years ago by the New Haven Legal Assistance Association..
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Hamden, CTRegister Citizen

Singer, former cop seeks Hamden Legislative Council seat as Republican

HAMDEN — He used to be a police detective. Now he’s a singer. And come November, Republican Nick D’Amato hopes to be the District 2 representative on Hamden’s Legislative Council. He’s likely to face Democrat Jeron Alston, the council’s newest member. Alston, who was not available for an interview but...