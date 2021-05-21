Onawa man convicted of shooting and killing 16-year-old

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Onawa man faces 50 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a teenager last year.

A Monona County jury on Thursday found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder in the Jan. 31, 2020, death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins, in a garage in Mapleton.

Neubaum had been charged with first-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Hopkins was shot once in the forehead while he, Neubaum and two other teenage boys worked on a demolition derby car in a garage behind the home of Neubaum’s grandmother, with whom he was living.

Prosecutors said Neubaum got a gun and shot Hopkins when he became angry that Hopkins wouldn’t stop playing with an unloaded shotgun.

Neubaum’s attorney argued the shooting was an accident that occurred when four boys were playing with guns.

Neubaum faces prosecution in Monona County for 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rapes of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh in 2019 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in December.