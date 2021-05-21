newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

Onawa man convicted of shooting and killing 16-year-old

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ONAWA, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Onawa man faces 50 years in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a teenager last year.

A Monona County jury on Thursday found Jay Lee Neubaum guilty of second-degree murder in the Jan. 31, 2020, death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins, in a garage in Mapleton.

Neubaum had been charged with first-degree murder, but jurors found him guilty of the lesser charge, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Hopkins was shot once in the forehead while he, Neubaum and two other teenage boys worked on a demolition derby car in a garage behind the home of Neubaum’s grandmother, with whom he was living.

Prosecutors said Neubaum got a gun and shot Hopkins when he became angry that Hopkins wouldn’t stop playing with an unloaded shotgun.

Neubaum’s attorney argued the shooting was an accident that occurred when four boys were playing with guns.

Neubaum faces prosecution in Monona County for 10 counts of third-degree sexual abuse for the alleged rapes of six teenage girls and forced sexual contact with a seventh in 2019 and 2020. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled to stand trial in December.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

463K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, IA
County
Monona County, IA
Onawa, IA
Crime & Safety
Monona County, IA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Crime#Guilty Of Murder#Teenage Boys#Teenage Girls#Ap#The Sioux City Journal#Man#First Degree Murder#Second Degree Murder#Prison#Third Degree Sexual Abuse#Shotgun#Prosecution#Home#Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Iowa StateSFGate

Man suspected of killing Iowa trooper pleads not guilty

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, was set to appear in court Monday on charges...
Iowa StateHawk Eye

Michael Lang, suspect charged with killing Iowa State trooper Jim Smith, pleads not guilty

A Grundy Center man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including first-degree murder, related to the fatal shooting of Iowa State Patrol trooper Jim Smith. Michael Lang, 41, was charged with first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder after allegedly shooting and killing Smith during a standoff at his home. Lang was scheduled to appear in court Monday but his attorney, Aaron Hawbaker, filed a written arraignment Sunday in Grundy County.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateSioux City Journal

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa StateABC13 Houston

Jury selection begins for man charged in Iowa college student's death

The murder trial of a Mexican farmworker accused of fatally stabbing 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was attacked while out for an evening jog in 2018, began on Monday with jury selection. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 26, is charged with first-degree murder in the case that garnered national...
Iowa StateFox News

Mollie Tibbetts murder: Trial begins for Mexican national charged in killing of Iowa college student

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial for an undocumented immigrant charged with murdering 20-year-old Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Fairness issues are expected to be a concern in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, a Mexican national who had been working as a farmhand in the rural Poweshiek County area for several years when he allegedly stabbed Tibbetts to death while she was out jogging in July, 2018 and hid her body.
Iowa StatePosted by
WOKV

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Monona County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Northwest Iowa Teen Injured in Grain Bin Accident Near Hornick

(Hornick, IA) — A northwest Iowa teen is recovering from injuries suffered in a farming accident south of Hornick. Monona County authorities say a 16-year-old was inside a grain bin with his brother when his foot became entangled in a sweep auger. The victim’s boot was ripped off and he suffered severe leg injuries. Deputies say the boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. His name wasn’t released.
Woodbury County, IAsiouxlandnews.com

One arrested after late-night Woodbury Co. chase

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — One person is in jail after a chase through southern Woodbury Co. late Monday night, May 3rd. Deputies began chasing the suspect around 11:00 p.m. As the chase proceeded through the southern part of the county, deputies from Monona County were called in to help. According...
Monona County, IAsiouxlandnews.com

One injured in Saturday night shooting in Monona County

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Monona County, Iowa Saturday night, April 24th. The Monona County Sheriff's Office tells Siouxland News, deputies responded to calls of a trespasser in rural Turin, Iowa, with reports of shots also being fired there.