Here is a great way to get out and fish with the family, even if you don't have a fishing license. The State of Texas will allow Texans to fish without a license on Saturday, June 5th. Free fishing days are a perfect opportunity for beginners to try out fishing for the first time. This is a perfect opportunity to consider taking a friend or family member who has never been fishing, out on the water for the day. If you're not sure where you can go fishing, you can visit takemefishing.org for great fishing locations. What is your favorite fishing spot?