'Cruise' Review: West End Reopens Exultantly With Jack Holden's High-Energy, Impressive Solo Debut

By David Benedict
New Haven Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the U.K. begins reopening in the wake, fingers crossed, of the pandemic, the idea of the reopening the West End with a new solo show written and performed by a debuting playwright is something of a gamble. Not only is the show running for just a month in the Duchess Theatre with a socially distanced capacity of 250 (down from 495), but the show’s subject matter is stalked by death. Yet Jack Holden’s “Cruise” confounds expectations by being an exultant embodiment of high-energy life.

