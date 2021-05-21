newsbreak-logo
Danville Man Given Five Years in Weapons Case

By Ross Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Danville man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting that he had a handgun in his possession that he was not legally permitted to have. 30-year-old Camaron Branch pleaded guilty Friday afternoon before Judge Charlie Hall to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, which is a Class 2 felony. Other charges of aggravated discharge into an occupied building, possession of a weapon without a FOID card and domestic battery were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

