newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Oskaloosa Herald
 4 days ago

ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco. ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monaco. FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. 10 a.m. FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas. 11 a.m. FS1...

www.oskaloosa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Fox Sports#Nascar Cup Series#Ny Islanders#Tv Series#Cbs#Mlb Baseball#Circuit De Monaco#Nascar Xfinity Series#Toyota#Nhra#Creighton#Espnu#Nebraska#Ncaa Tournament#Rutgers#N Y College Softball#Tbd#Espnews#Berkley Bassmaster Elite
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
Sports
Creighton University
News Break
Tennis
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsKingsport Times-News

College baseball notes: Former Vikings star Cross doubles up on ACC honors

Tennessee High alum Gavin Cross made the Atlantic Coast Conference sit up at take notice during his freshman season at Virginia Tech. Cross became the first Hokies freshman to earn All-ACC first-team honors when the baseball teams were announced Monday. He’s also Tech’s first all-freshman pick since Ian Seymour in 2018.
Sportstucson.com

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Soccer CBS Sports wins Serie A TV rights in U.S.

CBS Sports has secured exclusive rights to screen Serie A matches in the United States for the next three seasons, Italy's top flight soccer league and the U.S. TV group said in a joint statement on Thursday. Besides 380 league matches per season, the deal also includes some Italian Cup...
TennisBillings Gazette

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

PBR Wrangler Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, 6:45 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Legion: Laurel at Lewistown (2), 1 p.m. Legion: Billings Royals at Sheridan, Wyo., (2), 1 p.m. GOLF. Men's & Women's State Four Ball Championship, The Briarwood. SOFTBALL. High school: Helena at Billings Skyview, noon. High school:...
College SportsCumberland Times-News

Saturday's and Sunday's Sports on TV

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del. NBC — IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C. (taped) BOWLING. 11 a.m. FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 4, Milford, Conn. BOXING. 10 p.m. SHO —...
NFLNHRA.com

NHRA, FOX Sports announce 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing TV schedule

NHRA and FOX Sports have announced the remainder of the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series television schedule. The 2021 Camping World Series features eight telecasts on the FOX Broadcast Network (FOX), including the season-opener in Gainesville which saw viewership of nearly 2 million NHRA fans glued to their TVs during eliminations.
MLSEast Bay Times

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Wednesday-Thursday

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 cancellations or postponements, listed game times and dates may change. MLS: Seattle at SJ Earthquakes 7:30 p.m. NBCBA 1050. Deutsche Pokal: Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund 11:30 a.m. ESPN2. Premier: Man. United vs. Liverpool 12:10 p.m. NBCSN. NCAA Women: Virginia vs. Florida State 3 p.m. ESPN2. NCAA...
Golfthegolfnewsnet.com

2021 PGA Championship TV schedule: How to watch on ESPN, CBS Sports

The 2021 PGA Championship marks the second major championship of the PGA Tour season, with the PGA of America presenting the championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course on Kiawah Island, S.C. The PGA Championship TV schedule is new this year with ESPN and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned...
MLBKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Saturday, May 22: A night of sports and cable movies

Today’s TV highlights include an over-the-top Lifetime cable TV movies, baseball, basketball and hockey games and a Hallmark Channel romance:. TONIGHT’S HIGHLIGHTSA man posing as a marine biologist becomes obsessed with a teen in the 2021 shocker “A Predator Returns” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Major League Baseball (7 p.m., Fox) action.
NBAcdcgamingreports.com

NBA TV adding sports betting show as league deepens gambling embrace

The NBA is launching its first live studio show dedicated to sports betting, a 30-minute program that will debut later this week on NBA TV and run through the first two rounds of the playoffs. It’s part of a wider media initiative that the league is calling “NBA Bet,” which...
NBAgamblingnews.com

The NBA Is Launching a New Sports Gambling TV Show Today

Twenty years ago, major sports leagues in the US were adamant that legal sports gambling shouldn’t be allowed. They were so convinced that they collaborated with federal lawmakers to try to ban the activity, leading to the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA). After the Supreme Court told everyone involved in PASPA that they were wrong in 2018, there has been a complete reversal of the staunch opposition to sports gambling by all leagues. The NBA, to a certain degree, was one of those leagues, but is definitely using a different playbook now. As the league continues to align itself closer to sports wagers, it is launching a new show on its own NBA TV channel specifically for NBA sports gambling.
TennisMercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch over the weekend

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 cancellations or postponements, listed game times and dates may change. IIHF World Championship: U.S. vs. Finland 6 a.m. NHL. IIHF WC: Switzerland vs. Czech Republic 10 a.m. NHL. IIHF WC: Slovakia vs. Great Britain (early Sun.) 2 a.m. NHL. Soccer. MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Portland...
GolfTexas Sports

No. 18 Women’s Golf advances to fourth round of NCAA Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The No. 18 Women's Golf team registered a 5-over-par 293 on Sunday and is in fourth place following the third round of play in the 2021 NCAA Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club. As one of the top-15 teams in the field, the Longhorns have advanced to play in Monday's final 18 holes of stroke play.
Houston, TXPosted by
CultureMap Houston

Houston sports TV legend reveals shocking Houston Rockets tales

Legendary local play-by-play man Bill Worrell recently retired after nearly 40 years announcing Houston Rockets games on TV. Over his long, amazing career, Worrell also broadcast Houston Astros and Houston Oilers games, plus everything from rodeo to table tennis, volleyball to boxing, and golf to synchronized skating. Synchronized skating?. "I...
College Sportssemoball.com

NCAA baseball bids at stake as conference tournaments begin

Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. Automatic bids for the NCAA Tournament are on the line as conference baseball tournaments begin in earnest this week. The 16 NCAA regional hosts will be announced on Sunday and the...
Scottsdale, AZnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Oregon Ducks finish 11th after stroke play at NCAA women’s golf championships, narrowly miss cut for match play

They didn’t miss it by much, but the Oregon Ducks failed to make the cut to continue on to match play at the NCAA women’s golf championships on Monday. Entering the day 10th and needing a top-eight finish to advance after the fourth round of stroke play, the Ducks instead fell one spot to 11th and saw their season end at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.