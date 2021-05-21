newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

A Pandemic-Born Outdoor Music Venue Opens on Frenchmen Street

By Clair Lorell
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 20 years running bustling Frenchmen Street music venue D.B.A., Tom Thayer put the business and building up for sale in March 2020. He’d had a good run, he felt, but the chaotic Frenchmen Street scene was wearing on him, and he was ready for a change. “I imagined opening a small, cool venue in a neighborhood somewhere,” Thayer told Eater earlier this year.

