The New Haven Elm City Freddy Fixer Clean-up Campaign needs your help
NEW HAVEN — The annual Elm City Freddy Fixer Clean-up Campaign will be held June 19 and organizers are looking for volunteers and donations. While the parade is canceled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, cleanup volunteers “are vital to the success of our neighborhood clean-up and this event’s success will be measured by the level of community participation that is generated,” organizers said in a release.www.ncadvertiser.com