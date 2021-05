On 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have gained quite the reputation. The couple became a fan favorite, but now Loren is getting a lot of backlash for some of the comments that she has made on Pillow Talk. Fans of the show are calling her a “mean girl” and have started to become shocked at some of the things that she has said about fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members.