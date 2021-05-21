Friday, May 21st: UnCruise’s Dan Blanchard explains why he moved his ships to Juneau. A feast for the ears — Juneau Jazz and Classics preview. Blue jays, tree swallows and harlequin ducks — this week’s bird’s to watch.
One of the brighter spots for Juneau’s economy: UnCruise’s decision to expand its fleet of tour boats – and to limit cruise passengers to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. On Juneau Afternoon today, Rhonda McBride will talk with Dan Blanchard about how his company is navigating around the...www.ktoo.org