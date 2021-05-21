newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Juneau, AK

Friday, May 21st: UnCruise’s Dan Blanchard explains why he moved his ships to Juneau. A feast for the ears — Juneau Jazz and Classics preview. Blue jays, tree swallows and harlequin ducks — this week’s bird’s to watch.

By Rhonda McBride
ktoo.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the brighter spots for Juneau’s economy: UnCruise’s decision to expand its fleet of tour boats – and to limit cruise passengers to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. On Juneau Afternoon today, Rhonda McBride will talk with Dan Blanchard about how his company is navigating around the...

www.ktoo.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Juneau, AK
Local
Alaska Lifestyle
Juneau, AK
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jays#Birds#Jazz Music#Live Music#Cruise Ships#Juneau Jazz#Harlequin Ducks#Ktoo Juneau 104 3#Ktoo Org#Swallows#Classics#Tour Boats#Cruise Passengers#This Week#Virtual Performances#Today#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Kodiak Daily Mirror

FSX Multiplayer Episode 2- Texan Formation over Kodiak Alaska

What do three boys do when they’re bored on a Thursday night? Formation flying! Same general area as our STOL adventures, but we ventured out closer to the ocean and Kodiak regions. Dan Mustico’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFEzxo5boyVpdfhZr3A0Jhg. Jack Vakiener’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCqniguQK1-IxqNC5IEBtuJg.