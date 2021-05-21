How to clean, store and cook morel mushrooms

Cleaning beeswax is a fairly straightforward and simple process. After you’ve harvested your beeswax, you’ll likely find the wax to be filled with dirt, food waste, dead bees, or cocoons. To clean it, you can melt it and remove any debris, dirt, or waste with a slotted spoon. After, you can perform additional cleanings with a double boiler to extract smaller objects and impurities from the first melting. Keep in mind that beeswax is flammable, and you’ll need to monitor your wax carefully during cleanings by staying in kitchen and periodically inspecting your wax for smoke or burning.