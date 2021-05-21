Texas Deputy Kills Himself After Admitting to Sexually Abusing Kids: Authorities
A Texas police officer killed himself earlier this week just after admitting he had sexually abused children, ABC13 reports. Sergeant Robert Johnson of Harris County Precinct 1 had a six-hour standoff with other law enforcement officials before he died by suicide on Wednesday. He admitted to being involved in several child sexual assaults during the standoff, authorities said. Johnson implicated two other adults in the crimes, according to Click2Houston. “Robert Johnson did some terrible things and he will meet his maker to answer for that,” Constable Alan Rosen said in a statement. “I am here to tell anyone who harms children in this case or any case that ‘the good’ law enforcement officers are coming for you. I can tell you I am here to speak and stand for the victims today, tomorrow and for years to come.”www.thedailybeast.com