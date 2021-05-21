root password on HPE Proliant custom image ESXi 7.0.1

Not sure if I'm posting in the correct place so please move to the correct location if need be. Currently we have a Toshiba IP Edge physical rack mounted box for our VOIP system. The physical device is starting to fail so we are transitioning to a software-only setup. In the documentation for this, it notes that VMWare ESXi V 5.5 is required. (Link to documentation: Here). I've contacted support about this and they said V5.5 has reached its EOL and is no longer available. I've asked our 3rd party telco support and they said most of their clients are using that particular version. All of this being said, would the Toshiba IP Edge software play nicely with newer versions? Is there a download link for V5.5 floating around somewhere if not?