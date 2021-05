After a month on the air, Fox News’ new late-night program, “Gutfeld!” is doing what it set out to do: It’s killing in late-night ratings. In a comparison of live and same-day total viewers for all the late-night shows on cable and broadcast, in fact, Greg Gutfeld’s new nightly show was beaten only by Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on CBS and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC over the past month, according to Nielsen Media Research ratings data. (Note that the programs all start at different times and in many – but not all – cases, they’re not competing directly.)