Lodi senior living facility butterfly event: 'It’s a wonderful day and it’s a wonderful life'

The drought has arrived! Finally, it is official. Only half of the average rainfall, about 8 inches, has fallen this year in San Joaquin Valley, and most of California. If you are watching your local vineyards and orchards, you will see that they are drip irrigating already, which is unusually early. You may notice an occasional spurting irrigation tube, chewed by coyotes, creating puddles for a very thirsty ground. If we would be as good a land manager as our grower neighbors are, we would also be busy about our irrigation systems checking them for proper setting and needed repairs. March, April and May are the most active growing season in our garden, and water is critical. There were few April showers to bring May flowers, so let’s consider how to properly irrigate and prepare our gardens to overcome drought.