newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Video: Simone Biles Nails Yurchenko Double Pike at U.S. Classic Practice Session

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles has continuously amazed millions of onlookers as she defies logic en route to delivering dazzling performances, and she did so again Friday after landing a Yurchenko double pike while practicing for the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis. #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics. Simone Biles just landed her Yurchenko double pike in podium...

bleacherreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Classic#Fig World Cup#Summer Olympics#Vault#The U S Classic#Tokyoolympics#Fig#American#Nbcsn#Los Angeles Lakers#Podium Training#Usclassic Simone Biles#Olympic Trials#Dazzling Performances#Pic#Speechless#Video#World Competitions#Onlookers#Indianapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Newsweek

Video of Simone Biles Historic Double Pike on Vault Watched 5 Million Times

Throughout her stellar career, Simone Biles has made a habit of repeatedly pushing what's possible by a female gymnast. The reigning world and Olympic champion lived up to her reputation on Saturday night, becoming the first woman in history to execute a move that had been considered so dangerous no other female gymnast had even considered attempting it.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Watch Simone Biles Land New Double Pike Vault Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles just landed a new double pike vault that has us convinced she's superhuman. She already has a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, making her the most decorated gymnast in the country and the third most decorated gymnast in the world, NBD. But, she hasn't reached the top yet—she's continually leveling up.
SportsVulture

Cheer Like a Proud Parent As Simone Biles Makes Gymnastics History

We can’t even mess around during a moment of this magnitude. Simone Biles just made gymnastics history as the first woman to ever land a Yurchenko double pike in competition. The highly difficult, historically male skill consists of a roundoff onto the springboard, followed by a back handspring onto the vault and a piked double backflip to landing. You’ve probably seen a diver attempt a double-pike backflip, boosted by a platform several dozen feet in the air, not powered by their own two feet. You’ll notice she actually gives it too much power, which causes a less-than-perfect landing but leaves us wanting more. The move is so difficult that the judges assigned it a lower starting-point value, 6.6, either because they’re scared of other gymnasts injuring themselves or they’re scared of Biles dominating. (That’s a cross-sport move called a “Surya Bonaly.“) Biles has faced a similar scoring issue before, with her double-twisting double-tucked salto backwards dismount, known as the “Biles,” on beam. She also has a “Biles” on vault already; a roundoff, back handspring with half-turn entry; front stretched somersault with two twists — as well as two “Biles” on floor, a double layout with a half-twist and a triple-twisting double-tucked salto … backwards. The four-time Olympic gold medalist defended her title at this competition and is expected at the U.S. Olympic team trials June 24 to June 27.
SoccerNBC San Diego

From Simone Biles to Rose Lavelle the Amazing Female Athletes to Watch at the Tokyo Olympic Games

It may be hard to believe today, but women weren't even allowed to compete in the Olympic Games until 1900, four years after the first events took place. And even then only 22 out of 997 competitors were women. Flash forward to 2021 and this summer, for the first time ever, half of the postponed Tokyo 2020 athletes will be women and each of the 206 participating nations is expected to have at least one woman and one man representing their Olympic teams.
Cleveland, OHfox4now.com

Mistrial declared in murder trial of Simone Biles’ brother

CLEVELAND — A judge in Ohio has declared a mistrial in the murder trial of the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles. Jurors told the judge during the third day of deliberations on Monday that copies of legal briefs from Tevin Biles-Thomas’ lawyers and prosecutors were among the evidence given to them during deliberations.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

Simone Biles Loves This Popular Skin Care Treatment To Relax & Unwind

After much anticipation, the XXXII Olympic Games are kicking off in Tokyo this summer, which, obviously means that the entire world will be watching as Simone Biles makes her triumphant return to the gymnastics floor — not to mention the beam, bars, and vault. Such pressure and scrutiny might faze your average 24-year-old, but then again, Biles has never been average. The multiple gold medalist is preparing like any other elite-level athlete, with early morning gym sessions, long hours practicing her complicated moves, and taking care of her body and mind. Lately, however, her skin care regimen has become a central grounding force in her daily routine (although the cameras broadcasting her image to millions of viewers worldwide still doesn’t give her a moment’s pause).
SportsIn Style

Simone Biles Is So Good, Gymnastics Is Manipulating Scores to Be “Fair” to Everyone Else

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles (who also happens to be the most decorated gymnast in history) performed the Yurchenko double pike over the weekend at the U.S. Classic. The New York Times described the move as "so perilous and challenging that no other woman has attempted it in competition, and it is unlikely that any woman in the world is even training to give it a try."
Auburn, ALNBC Sports

‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

When Simone Biles landed the Yurchenko double pike vault on Saturday night, she became the first woman to do so in competition. Few men have performed it. The one other American is David Sender, a 35-year-old veterinarian in Auburn, Alabama. Sender, the 2008 U.S. all-around champion, does not follow the sport very closely anymore, but his interest piqued last week while chatting with his father.
Sportscommunityvoiceks.com

Simone Biles Defies Physics In Her Latest Ad For The Olympics

She’s competed in an Olympic game (Rio 2016), where she took home 4 gold medals, while that same year, she became the first woman to win four straight U.S. all-around titles in over 40 years at the 2016 P&G Championship. And oh, yeah, she’s the most awarded woman gymnast of all time and she hasn’t lost an all-around meet in 8 years. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Biles is trying a new feat out for size—defying gravity.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Associated Press

GK Elite and Simone Biles Extend Partnership with First-Ever Legacy Collection

READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2021-- GK Elite, the world’s leading brand of gymnastics competitive and training apparel, has extended its partnership with Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history and five-time Olympic medalist. Committed to growing the sport of gymnastics, GK Elite and Biles will collaborate on the first-ever athlete-designed competitive leotards that will be available through the Simone Biles Legacy Collection, which will feature the added ability for gymnasts to customize designs to match team colors and embellishments.
TV & Videoscampaignlive.com

Simone Biles battles Internet trolls in SK-II’s animated anthology ‘VS’

Even the greatest Olympic athletes face insecurities — just ask Simone Biles. Skincare brand SK-II released “VS,” an animated anthology series starring Olympic athletes including Biles, Liu Xiang, Ishikawa Kasumi, Ayaka Takahashi, Misaki Matsutomo, Mahina Maeda and members of the Japan volleyball team Hinotori Nippon. The six short films follow each athlete as they battle societal pressures women face such as trolling, image obsession and limitations, personified as kaiju, or “strange beast.”