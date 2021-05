MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - What was once just acres of farmland is turning into construction sites in East Manatee County. Parrish is seeing a housing boom. ”I originally wanted to move to St. Petersburg, Florida, but the prices were too steep for me,” said Thomas Wahl. “You get more for your money here in Parrish. It’s a beautiful area to live in.”