2021 NBA Title Odds: Nets Attracting More Money from Bettors Than Any Other Team

By Mike Chiari, @mikechiari
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore money has been bet on the Brooklyn Nets to win the 2021 NBA championship than any other team. According to ESPN's David Purdum, nearly 50 percent of the total money wagered on teams to win the NBA title has been bet on the Nets at DraftKings' sportsbook in New Jersey, including the two highest wagers at $30,000 and $23,000. Bettors have wagered more than double the amount of money on the Nets than any other team at the DraftKings sportsbook as well.

NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Nets' playoff picture following the win over the Cavaliers

The NBA’s new play-in tournament is set to begin this week with the regular season in the books. Four teams from each conference have chance to occupy the final two playoff slots for the first round in their respective conference – and means that the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds could potentially be sent home early. How does the NBA’s new playoff system work, and which teams are the Brooklyn Nets projected to face? We’ve got you covered.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' Jeff Green: Puts up 13 points in finale

Green recorded 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot across 22 minutes in Sunday's 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Green provided his usual spark off the bench, which typically includes a flurry of three-point production. Green's minutes have taken a hit since the Nets are injury-free, but now that the Nets are healthy, they will probably see their share of lopsided games in the playoffs. Although he'll provide relief throughout many games, impending garbage time may inflate his totals in the coming weeks.
NBAABC News

Brooklyn Nets secure No. 2 seed as Kyrie Irving joins 50/40/90 club

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets secured the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with pizzazz on Sunday night, completing one of the most impressive plays of the team's season during their 123-109 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the final seconds of the first half, Blake Griffin intercepted...
NBACBS Sports

Cavaliers vs. Nets odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, May 16 predictions from advanced computer model

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Brooklyn is 47-24 overall and 27-8 at home, while Cleveland is 22-49 overall and 9-26 on the road. The Cavaliers are 16-34-1 against the spread in their last 51 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. The Nets are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a favorite.
NBAchatsports.com

Kyrie Irving joins 50-40-90 club as Nets lock up second seed in season finale, 123-109

The Nets closed out the most anticipated regular season in franchise history with a thrilling win. There is a lot to unpack. Brooklyn has officially secured the second seed in the East, defeating the Cavaliers, 123-109. They’ll play the winner of the Wizards-Celtic play-in tournament game when the first round of the playoffs begins May 22.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Nets open playoffs as favorites over Lakers, Clippers

With the NBA playoff field nearly finalized, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites over the Lakers and Clippers. The Nets are +210 ahead of the defending champion Lakers (+500) and Clippers (+600), with the Los Angeles teams nearly even in the odds to win the Western Conference. The Lakers are...
NBAchatsports.com

Nets Take Down Cavaliers, Secure No. 2 Seed In East

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kevin Durant had 23 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets took the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 123-109 on Sunday night. Kyrie Irving added 17 points and joined an elite list of shooters for the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA News: Nets' Kyrie Irving Makes NBA History

Kyrie Irving joined a very exclusive club on Sunday afternoon in the Brooklyn Nets' season finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not only did the Nets solidify themselves as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, but Irving is now just the ninth player in NBA history to reach the coveted 50/40/90 club.
Posted by
FlurrySports

Bulls vs Nets Prediction, Odds, Trends and NBA Betting Preview

We’re down to the final couple days of the NBA regular season. In an interesting Eastern Conference matchup today, the Chicago Bulls travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This is the third and final matchup between these teams during this shortened NBA season. However, this game is special because we are expected to finally see the Nets “big three” back on the court together. This NBA betting preview will find the best NBA betting odds, give you some betting trends and show the prediction for the game, according to the ESPN BPI.
NBAsemoball.com

Durant, Irving power Nets past Cavs for No. 2 seed in East

NEW YORK (AP) -- Blake Griffin started it with a behind-the-back pass and Kevin Durant finished it by slamming down a toss off the backboard. The Brooklyn Nets saved their best for last, ending the regular season with their highlight play of the season. Now it's time to forget that...
NBAchatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: Brooklyn Nets pre-play-in playoff thoughts

The Glue Guys pull apart the possible round one matchups: should the Nets want the Celtics or Wizards? Then TGG discuss how James Harden looked in his return, Nic Claxton’s playoff role and more. By the way Glue friends - we recorded this episode as we streamed live on YouTube....
NBAusgamblingsites.com

NBA Playoff News: Odds on the Lakers and Nets Meeting in the Finals

After a delayed start to the 2020-21 season, the NBA Playoffs are set to begin this week. Things will kick off on Tuesday with the first play-in tournament games, followed by more matchups as the postseason progresses. However, just because the playoffs are beginning now doesn’t mean that people aren’t thinking about which two teams will clash in the NBA Finals.
NBANewsday

Blake Griffin has fit in seamlessly with Nets with his selfless play

The temptation is to say the Nets actually should have a "Big 4" that includes five-time all-NBA player Blake Griffin alongside the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Instead, the 32-year-old Griffin has settled perfectly into a complementary role since signing with the Nets as a free agent in March.
NBAwcn247.com

Jazz win West...Play-in for Lakers...Nets No. 2 in East

UNDATED (AP) — The Utah Jazz have come away with the first overall seed in the NBA playoffs by finishing first in the Western Conference. Jordan Clarkson scored 33 points and the Jazz completed a 52-20 campaign by hammering the Kings, 121-99. Rudy Gobert (goh-BEHR') added 13 points and 16 rebounds for Utah, which needed to win its final two games to hold off Phoenix for the top spot.
NBAPosted by
Forbes

Isiah Thomas: Big Three Makes Brooklyn Nets NBA Title Favorite

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden didn't miss a beat in his return to action on Wednesday night. Hell, Harden even threw a perfect bounce pass — from halfcourt — to Jeff Green for a layup. Later, he converted a four-point play — and punctuated it by doing his "swag dance."
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA Picks: Cavaliers vs Nets Prediction, Vegas Odds (May 16) Bet Nets on the Spread

The Cleveland Cavaliers were the first opponent for the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden as a member of their roster. Here, the Nets will end their regular season the same way they started their Harden era, as they take on the Cavaliers again. This time, the stakes are high for the Nets, as they will play for the second seed in the East in this contest.
NBAwamc.org

#SportsReport: Nets Top Cavaliers For No. 2 Seed In East; Hall Of Fame Names 2021 Class

Kevin Durant and the Nets have claimed the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 123-109 win over the Cavaliers. Durant fell two rebounds shy of a triple-double, providing 23 points and 13 assists in the Nets' fifth straight win. Kyrie Irving had 17 points for the Nets, who rested James Harden after he played the last two games following an 18-game injury absence.