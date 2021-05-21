2021 NBA Title Odds: Nets Attracting More Money from Bettors Than Any Other Team

We’re down to the final couple days of the NBA regular season. In an interesting Eastern Conference matchup today, the Chicago Bulls travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets. This is the third and final matchup between these teams during this shortened NBA season. However, this game is special because we are expected to finally see the Nets “big three” back on the court together. This NBA betting preview will find the best NBA betting odds, give you some betting trends and show the prediction for the game, according to the ESPN BPI.