DETROIT, MI – Derrick Ford, 54-years-old, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John Corbeil, 43-years-old, also of Detroit. On May 10th, 2021, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Detroit police officers were dispatched to residence in the 19680 block of Hull Street in Detroit for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim on the front lawn of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound. Medics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. It is alleged that a physical altercation between the defendant and the victim escalated and Derrick Ford fatally shot Mr. Corbeil.