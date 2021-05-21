Charged with beating women, but then the state dropped his case. The former DA regrets not taking it to trial.

The trio of former Minneapolis police officers involved in the murder of George Floyd have had their case pushed back from August until next March. According to reports, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ruled on Thursday morning that Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng would have their trial start on March 8, so that they can first stand trial for federal charges that were recently brought against them, along with former officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May, killing him.