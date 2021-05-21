newsbreak-logo
Kennedy Center Honorees officially recognized

By FOX 4 Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON - A D.C. tradition is being partially restored this week – the return of the Kennedy Center Honors. Of course this year's edition of the event gala event will not be untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic. Customarily held in December, organizers were forced to postpone the gala event until...

www.fox5dc.com
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.
EntertainmentGW Hatchet

Upcoming summer concerts in and around D.C.

With the vaccine rollout underway and COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it’s time to start thinking about which concerts you’ll want to hit this summer. We’ve compiled a comprehensive list of mainly outdoor concerts occurring in and around D.C. this summer and early fall so you don’t have to dig through Google. Most indoor concert venues only have shows scheduled starting in September, but these locations are ideal for outdoor concerts.
Advocacywashingtoninformer.com

D.C. Set for Next Community Corps Day

D.C. is set to hold its next Community Corps Day of Action Day this weekend, and help is needed from family, friends and civic groups to help more neighbors plan to get vaccinated, city officials said. The event will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can...
Washington, DCrestorationnewsmedia.com

100th birthday

Hattie Rose Gaston-Pannell of Washington, D.C., turned 100 this month. She was born May 4, 1921, in ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
InternetPosted by
DCist

12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week

CICADA RADIO: Join local station Takoma Radio, 94.3 FM, for a cicada invasion-themed radio show to welcome our emerging insect friends. The bi-weekly free-form show What’s Up Next will debut a soundtrack to match the Biblical invasion of cicadas. (8 p.m., FREE) ORGAN CONCERTS: To celebrate the second anniversary of...
Washington, DCRoll Call Online

Photos of the day: Urban wildlife edition

A U.S. Park Police officer crosses the road on horseback along with a couple pedestrians at Seventh Street Northwest near the National Mall on Monday. The Washington area began buzzing this weekend with the loosening of mask restrictions for the vaccinated — and from the literal emergence of a cicada brood 17 years in the making.
Washington, DCarchitectmagazine.com

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Undergo Significant Renovation

The following is a press release from the National Museum of Women in Arts, in Washington, D.C., announcing its plans for a comprehensive renovation of its 1908 Classical Revival structure. To accommodate the renovation, which will be lead by Baltimore-based Sandra Vicchio & Associates, the museum will close to the public for approximately two years beginning on Aug. 9.
Washington, DCPosted by
ARTnews

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Close for Two-Year Renovation

The National Museum of Women in Arts in Washington, D.C., will close on August 9 ahead of a major restoration effort on its historic building at 1250 New York Avenue, NW, a few blocks east of the White House. Construction is set to begin on September 1 and is expected to last two years. During its closure, the museum will present virtual programs, events, and exhibitions.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Washington, DCWJLA

"Bastards' Road" documentary shines light on veteran suicide and PTSD across 5,800 miles

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — It’s estimated that 17 veterans die every day by suicide -- and the new film, “Bastards’ Road,” is shining a light on the mental health crisis alongside Marine combat veteran Jonathan Hancock. He walked nearly 6,000 miles to visit Gold Star families and members of his battalion – all in an effort to raise awareness of veteran suicide and PTSD, and offer hope in such difficult times.
MilitaryPosted by
WUSA9

DC diner continues to feed National Guard troops

WASHINGTON — It's been a long four-and-a-half months since the insurrection at the Capitol. National Guard troops have been in D.C. protecting the U.S. Capitol building since January. While those troops will see their deployment end next Sunday, it's still not too late to thank them for their service. Enter...
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer opening new D.C. restaurant

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Taffer’s Tavern, the innovative new full service tavern concept founded by industry leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer, today unveiled the location for its first of multiple restaurants coming to the Washington, D.C., metro area. Cuisine Solutions, the world’s leading manufacturer of sous vide foods and Taffer’s Tavern franchisee for the Washington, D.C., metro, signed a lease to bring the ‘Restaurant of the Future’ to 700 6th Street NW in the high-energy Penn Quarter neighborhood. Taffer originally tapped Cuisine Solutions to assist with menu development and kitchen design for Taffer’s Tavern, now the world’s authority on sous vide technology will operate the first D.C. location in alignment with its core of innovation. The future Taffer’s Tavern location is adjacent to the Capital One Arena complex and Gallery Place rapid transit station of the Washington Metro, all within walking distance to national landmarks, museums and popular attractions.