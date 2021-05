A stroll through the Owatonna Arts Center’s gallery could very well reveal artwork from a neighbor, a friend or someone in the community. The 68th annual Steele County Art Exhibition is back this year after the pandemic canceled last year’s show. Local residents have been invited to show off their art in the annual exhibit through the month of May. Around 30 county residents have their original work up at the center. The exhibit includes oil, watercolor, pencil, mixed media, glass and wood work spanning a variety of styles from abstract to realist.