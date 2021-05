Nearing the halfway point in the season, the United Red Storm is sporting a record of (10-1) overall and is on top of the Lincoln Trail Conference at (6-1). The start has been dominated by outstanding pitching performances. The Red Storm pitching staff has thrown three, one-hitters and two, no-hitters. The offense has been equally dominant, as well. Five regular starters have a batting average over .400. United coach Ryan Molek said they have an important stretch of Lincoln Trail Conference contests in the next 7 days, including two contests against Mercer County and one vs. Ridgewood. Both schools are in contention are right behind United in the league standings.