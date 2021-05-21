newsbreak-logo
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County superintendent asks Murphy to drop mask requirement in schools

By Briana Vannozzi
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 3 days ago
The majority of school-age children are still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination though that could change come September. Until then reaction is mixed among the education community over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask-wearing guidance. Both the NJEA and AFT, the largest unions representing teachers in New Jersey and nationally, are calling for mask requirements to continue in schools.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

