Team Go Rocket has been plaguing Pokemon Go players for quite some time, but what if players got a friendlier in-game rival? Reddit user rjbelz has proposed that the Squirtle Squad should appear in the game much in the way Rocket Grunts are found. Essentially, players would randomly encounter them in the wild, or by spinning specific Poke Stops. Beating the Squirtle Squad member would then result in the player being rewarded with in-game items that were "stolen" by that member of the Squad. The poster also proposed that it could be done as an in-game event, so the idea wouldn't overstay its welcome. The original Reddit post can be found right here.