The Disturbing True Story Of The Killer Who Inspired Jeepers Creepers
"Jeepers Creepers" was a hit horror movie in 2001 that made over $59.2 million during its original release, per Box Office Mojo. Directed by Victor Salva, it told the story of a brother and sister being stalked by a demonic, flesh-eating creature nicknamed The Creeper who embarks upon an eating spree every 23 years. It's hard to imagine that such an outlandish premise could be at all inspired by real-life events, but all evidence points to this being the case, despite Salva never acknowledging it.