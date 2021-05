With food insecurity a significant issue for many area residents, some local organizations are collaborating, and along with some help from the Food​​Bank of CNY, are working to make sure that many of those in danger of going hungry get the nourishment they need. Volunteers from Project Fibonacci and ANDRO Computational Solutions, St. John the Baptist and Transfiguration parishes, and Catholic Daughters have joined forces to help. After three successful food giveaways in 2020, the organizations and their helpers, applied for, and received, a fresh food distribution partnership with the Food Bank of CNY, with new monthly food giveaways planned.