May 16—PANAMA CITY — A three-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 on Friday night killed two people and put a toddler in critical condition. The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m., according to a press release by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), which did not identify the victims. A 65-year-old man from Altha, Florida, was driving a sedan south on U.S. 231 when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck a car that was traveling north in the inside lane.