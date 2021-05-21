newsbreak-logo
Community Education fills in gaps with robust summer programming

By ASHLEY REZACHEK
 2 days ago

In a year marked with limited opportunities for students, this summer is looking brighter as enhanced courses and programming are opening to area kids. Local Community Education departments are ramping up their programming this summer in partnership with schools in an effort to make up for lost educational time. Area students will have the opportunity to enroll in more robust programming, participate in new contests and join enhanced reading programs.

