Hart softball can't keep up with Oakridge
HART — Hart was unable to do much against Division 2 powerhouse Oakridge Wednesday, losing a doubleheader 13-0 and 10-0. Freshman pitcher Gabby Quijas showed some of her mettle early in game one, keeping the Eagles off the board for four innings. However, Oakridge wasn't to be stopped forever, and the Eagles exploded for 13 runs in the final three innings. Skylar Smith and Rylee Noggle each had one hit for the Pirates against Oakridge star pitcher Kaelinn Jozsa.