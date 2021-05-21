Shot and chaser: Owatonna brewery providing incentive for COVID-19 vaccine
Celebrating the ongoing ease of pandemic restrictions, one local business is hoping to keep the momentum going with the enticement of good, cold beer. Mineral Springs Brewery, working in collaboration with HyVee, will be hosting a “Shot and a Chaser” COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday in hopes of getting more people vaccinated and continuing the march toward herd immunity. After receiving the one-and-done Johnson and Johnson vaccine during the event, participants will be gifted a free pint of MSB beer.www.southernminn.com