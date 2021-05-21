Shot and chaser: Owatonna brewery providing incentive for COVID-19 vaccine

In a rather surprising move, the Freeborn County Fair in neighboring Albert Lea has canceled the 2021 fair. This decision was announced by the fair board prior to the news of lifted restrictions for this summer by Gov. Tim Walz. In a press release, the Freeborn County Fair Board made the following statement: "Along with concern for safety of the public, the Fair Board is also responsible for the financial stability of the fair to ensure it will be able to continue for many years to come."