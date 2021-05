We all watched in awe as Phil Mickelson won his sixth Major at Kiawah Island on Sunday to take home his second PGA Championship trophy. The 50-year old became the oldest golfer to win a Major and looked great throughout the weekend, mastering the difficult Ocean Course at Kiawah Island with multiple birdies on the front and back-nine during the first three rounds to sit atop the leaderboards at -7 heading into Sunday. Despite wavering down the stretch with a +1 finish on the tournament’s final day, Mickelson delivered a perfect approach shot on Hole 18 to seal a first-place finish over Brooks Koepka (-4) and Louis Oosthuizen (-4) in an iconic moment that was celebrated by thousands of fans in attendance.