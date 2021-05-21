Hesperia softball hits 4 home runs, sweeps Morley-Stanwood

The Royals offense is looking punchless these days, but fans are hoping the minors can provide some help in the near future. Bobby Witt, Jr. is ranked as one of the top prospects in baseball as a five-tool athlete, and he impressed at the Alternate Site and in spring training. But he is still just getting his professional career started playing actual games, having played just 37 games in the Arizona Summer League with one home run in 2019, and no minor league games last year due to the pandemic.