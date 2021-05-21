newsbreak-logo
Hesperia softball hits 4 home runs, sweeps Morley-Stanwood

By Andy Roberts Herald-Journal Writer
 5 days ago

MORLEY — Hesperia's bats came out firing and never let up Wednesday as the Panthers swept Morley-Stanwood to conclude this season's Central State Activities Association Silver play, 14-4 and 21-11. Game one lasted five innings, and in four of those Hesperia (23-13, 14-6 CSAA Silver) scored multiple runs. Three Panthers hit home runs in the win: Emma Joppich, Daelynn McKinnon and Emily Bayle. Bayle drove in three runs and scored three, and McKinnon also drove in three runs. Joppich plated a pair and scored two more. Allison Homfeld got the win, striking out four and allowing six hits.

