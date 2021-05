DEAR MAYO CLINIC: A friend of mine shared that she went for her annual mammogram last week. At the appointment, she was asked whether she had been vaccinated for COVID-19 and had experienced any changes in her breasts. I recently received my first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Although I feel fine, I’m wondering if there is a connection between being vaccinated for COVID-19 and increased risk for breast issues? I am due for my mammogram appointment in a few weeks.