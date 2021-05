This past Saturday, May 8th, the UFC had a small but spectacular event in UFC Vegas 26: Rodriguez vs. Waterson. There were only nine fights on the card, but there were three in particular that had my full-blown attention. Those three fights consisted of a lightweight coming off of a long layoff, a welterweight legend in hopes of breaking his horrible losing streak, and a tough women’s main event to finish off the night strong. Read along to get a full recap of these three bouts, and to see what’s next in the UFC.