UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will fight Marvin Vettori at UFC 263 despite many believing Robert Whittaker is next in line for a shot at the title. On June 12, the African-born champion seeks to accomplish a third title defense. The 31-year old is rebounding from his first professional loss to the reigning light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. Most were under the impression that if the fight remained on the feet that the City Kickboxing star would have the advantage, but that turned out to be false. Following an unsuccessful attempt at capturing a second title, Adesanya is eager to erase the recent memory and get back in the win column.