Tuesday night, the varsity softball team split a home doubleheader with conference foe Hesperia. They lost the first game 9-7. The Eagles put together their poorest showing of the year in game one, committing four defensive errors and three baserunning errors. Jacee Hoffman took the pitching circle and logged 10 strikeouts while allowing only 3 walks. The Panthers of Hesperia did rack up 8 hits including one triple. Kent City had three of its errors in one inning, allowing 6 runs. The team did rally in the 6th inning, scoring 5 runs, but it proved to be too little, too late. At the plate, the team had 11 hits. Kaila Krueger and Kenzie Bowers each had a double and a single.